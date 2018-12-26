Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Department of Correction announced the escape of an inmate in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 31-year-old David Succarote escaped over a perimeter fence at the Plummer Community Corrections Center. He was being detained over robbery in the second degree. His last known address was in Middletown, Delaware.

Succarote is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arms and chest.

His whereabouts are unknown and officials cannot confirm which direction he fled.

Police are asking that if you see him do not attempt to catch him. Instead, police are asking anyone with information or tips about his whereabouts to please call 911.