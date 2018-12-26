  • CBS 3On Air

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Department of Correction announced the escape of an inmate in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 31-year-old David Succarote escaped over a perimeter fence at the Plummer Community Corrections Center. He was being detained over robbery in the second degree. His last known address was in Middletown, Delaware.

Succarote is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arms and chest.

49617483 2112520732125200 6783579468809109504 n.jpg 2018 12 26 13 53 08 Search Underway For Inmate Who Escaped Over Fence In New Castle County: Officials

Credit: Delaware Department of Correction

His whereabouts are unknown and officials cannot confirm which direction he fled.

Police are asking that if you see him do not attempt to catch him. Instead, police are asking anyone with information or tips about his whereabouts to please call 911.

