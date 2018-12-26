  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $348 million. No one hit the jackpot Tuesday night during a rare Christmas drawing. It was the largest jackpot ever offered on a holiday.

Last night’s numbers are 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and the mega ball is 6.

Only four drawings have ever been held on Christmas day since the game started in 2002.

The last time there was a drawing on Christmas day was in 2015.

The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m.

