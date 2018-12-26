  • CBS 3On Air

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Guests participate in a workout with Harley Pasternak hosted by Fitbit and PH5 on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fitbit)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lots of people are talking about their New Year’s resolution – and according to the research firm YouGov Omnibus, 26 percent of Americans plan to make a New Year’s resolution for 2019. The majority of people, 59 percent, say they want to exercise more.

Fifty-four percent also plan to eat healthier.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed say they want to save money in the New Year.

Of everyone making a New Year’s resolution, 90 percent say they are somewhat or very confident in achieving their goals.

