PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lots of people are talking about their New Year’s resolution – and according to the research firm YouGov Omnibus, 26 percent of Americans plan to make a New Year’s resolution for 2019. The majority of people, 59 percent, say they want to exercise more.

Fifty-four percent also plan to eat healthier.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed say they want to save money in the New Year.

Of everyone making a New Year’s resolution, 90 percent say they are somewhat or very confident in achieving their goals.