PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted and hit a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia overnight. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the bus was stopped at a red light when it was hit by bullets.

The bus driver took off and dropped her passengers off at the SEPTA depot at 27th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Ten passengers were on the bus at the time, according to officials. No one was hurt.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras for clues.

At last check, police have made no arrests.