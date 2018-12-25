  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people plan to settle in and watch a movie on Christmas night. Now there’s a new list of the most popular movies to watch on Christmas Day.

The website streaming Observer.com ranks them by state and “Home Alone” was the favorite Christmas flick in six states.

Surprisingly, not a single state said “It’s A Wonderful Life” was its top pick for the holiday.

South Jersey Boy Receives Donations After Asking To Borrow Money From Santa To Donate To Children With Cancer

So what are the Christmas favorites around here?

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey people love watching “Trading Places.”

And Christmas isn’t complete in Delaware without “A Christmas Story.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s