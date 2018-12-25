Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people plan to settle in and watch a movie on Christmas night. Now there’s a new list of the most popular movies to watch on Christmas Day.

The website streaming Observer.com ranks them by state and “Home Alone” was the favorite Christmas flick in six states.

Surprisingly, not a single state said “It’s A Wonderful Life” was its top pick for the holiday.

So what are the Christmas favorites around here?

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey people love watching “Trading Places.”

And Christmas isn’t complete in Delaware without “A Christmas Story.”