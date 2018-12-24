Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in the Colorado area are searching for Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal. Fort Collins Police released video of a burglary suspect rifling through a business, dressed as a reindeer.

The costume covered her head and face but it didn’t hide her for long.

Santa Claus Gets Big Send Off From Official Residence In Finland

The burglar took part of the costume off to get a better look at what she was doing.

Investigators say although she looks festive, the burglar is actually a holiday Grinch.

They say she got away with several items.