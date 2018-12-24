  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in the Colorado area are searching for Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal. Fort Collins Police released video of a burglary suspect rifling through a business, dressed as a reindeer.

The costume covered her head and face but it didn’t hide her for long.

The burglar took part of the costume off to get a better look at what she was doing.

Investigators say although she looks festive, the burglar is actually a holiday Grinch.

They say she got away with several items.

