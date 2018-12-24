  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMA Bold New Love: A Christmas Eve with Middle Collegiate Church
    12:35 AMBrotherly Love
    01:05 AMGospel Superfest
    View All Programs
By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Christmas, Engine 33, Evan Potter, Firefighter patches, Local, Local TV, Michael Potter

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as a small effort to brighten the holiday season for a local boy who lost his dad. Well, a call for a few firefighter patches was answered from people all across the country.

And then all across the globe.

What was once a small effort made for an enormous surprise Monday night.

This Christmas Eve could have been really hard — a season, and a day that might have highlighted for a 10-year-old boy what he was missing and who wasn’t there.

Eyewitness News interviewed Evan Potter back in November. He had lost his Philadelphia firefighter father suddenly in 2016 and said he was hoping for a few fire company patches for Christmas as a way to honor his dad, Michael.

michael potter Son Of Fallen Firefighter Receives Outpouring Of Love From Firefighters Across The Globe This Christmas

credit: CBS3

Fire Company Asking For Patches To Surprise Son Of Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter

Unknown to Evan, Engine 33 was already on the job. They had collected about 100 patches for Evan at that point.

“I knew this was going to happen.. because this is how firemen are,” Fireman Charles Sgrillo said.

Evan’s wish had gone viral, but still, Evan was in the dark.

“It was a big secret, we didn’t want to ruin it for him so I had to keep him off the internet and he wasn’t allowed to watch TV,” his mother Amanda said.

“Everyday it was bins and bins coming, it was astonishing,” Philadelphia firefighter Derek Moffett said.

And then on Christmas Eve, boxes upon boxes were packed up, Santa loaded up, and off to Evan’s house they went.

Evan didn’t quite know what to make of it. Until the boxes full of gifts for him and his sister were placed under the tree, including thousands of patches from hundreds of patches from hundreds of cities from every state in the U.S. and almost every continent.

“I have a whole dining room full of patches,” Amanda Potter said.

Effort To Surprise Son Of Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter With Patches Heard Around The World

It was a gesture to prove to Evan that he is not alone, not by a longshot. And instead, Evan is an honorary fireman, literally, in several states and a little brother to thousands across the world.

“When you sign up for this job, you sign up for a whole lot more than just a job,” Moffett said.

To put it in perspective, out of all the boxes full of patches under the tree, there were eight more still at the firehouse.

evan potter patches Son Of Fallen Firefighter Receives Outpouring Of Love From Firefighters Across The Globe This Christmas

Credit: CBS3

Alexandria Hoff

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s