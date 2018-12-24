  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Santa Claus gets a big sendoff as he begins his annual journey to deliver Christmas gifts. Families gathered in temperatures of -8 degrees Fahrenheit at Santa’s official residence in Finland.

That’s inside the Arctic Circle.

NORAD Will Track Santa Despite Government Shutdown

The elves put on a song-and-dance performance to wish him luck.

Then he left his village with reindeer leading the way.

Eyewitness News was told he’s heading to the North Pole to stock up his sleigh.

