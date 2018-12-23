Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you think you went overboard on the holiday decorations this year? A North Carolina resident might have you beat.

Jeannie Harrison’s has over 175 Christmas trees inside her house.

Since starting the annual tradition in 2010, she says she’s had about 1,000 visitors.

She doesn’t charge admission, but insists visitors bring a canned good to donate.