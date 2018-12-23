Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you think you went overboard on the holiday decorations this year? A North Carolina resident might have you beat.
Jeannie Harrison’s has over 175 Christmas trees inside her house.

Since starting the annual tradition in 2010, she says she’s had about 1,000 visitors.

175 trees North Carolina Woman Has Over 175 Christmas Trees Inside Home

credit: CBS3

She doesn’t charge admission, but insists visitors bring a canned good to donate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s