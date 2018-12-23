  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning for guacamole lovers — you may want to start washing those avocados before you eat them.

That’s the latest advice from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

While the recommendation may seem odd considering we don’t eat the peel of an avocado, the FDA say it’s the only sure way to prevent bacteria and dirt from transferring from the peel, to your knife, to the inside that we do eat.

The FDA recommends scrubbing the avocado peel with a produce brush then drying it with a paper towel.

