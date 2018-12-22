Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Santa Claus

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – Santa and his reindeer are getting ready to embark on their yearly journey around the world. And Eyewitness News discovered Santa’s reindeer are in top shape for the trip.

Those reindeer have been given a clean bill of health and are clear to make deliveries on Christmas Eve.

Officials in Hershey, Pa. made the declaration.

Veterinarians checked out the nine reindeer to make sure they are disease-free.

The secretary of agriculture then gave the green light.

