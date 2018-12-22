Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command says they will track Santa’s route despite the government shutdown. NORAD will continue the 63-year-old tradition of “NORAD Tracks Santa” on Dec. 24 with the help of volunteers.

“Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year,” the agency said in a tweet.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience that has reached generations of families everywhere.