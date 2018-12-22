  • CBS 3On Air

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey airman received a warm welcome as he returned from service overseas. Dustin McGunnigle arrived home to a surprise celebration with family and friends Friday night.

Camden County Freeholders organized the event at Kaminski’s Sports Bar in Cherry Hill.

McGunnigle says he is moved by the outpouring of love and gratitude.

“It means a lot. Gives me hope people believe in us, they still believe in the military. I miss mom, she came out for Christmas, last Christmas, so it’s been a year since I’ve seen her last,” said McGunnigle.

The Cherry Hill West graduate is a crew chief who maintains F-15’s in England.

He previously completed a deployment in the Middle East.

He hasn’t been home since Easter of 2017.

