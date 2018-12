Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are taking too many selfies for the sake of social media, you may want to cut back a little. A San Francisco doctor is seeing a rise in “selfie wrist.”

This is the name given to the numbness and tingling sensation people can experience in their fingers and wrists.

Sometimes it develops into sharp pain.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian declared she was not taking selfies anymore because of the condition.