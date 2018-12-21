Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With just three days to Christmas Eve, thousands are on the move to their holiday destinations. Many military members hugged their family for the first time in months as they arrived to Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

“To see all these men and women walk through this gate, it’s heartwarming, glad to have him home,” said one family member.

Dillon Repsch is one of several Army men and women who made it home just in time for the holidays.

Heavy rain and wind led to delays across the country. Anxiety was high as families waited for their loved ones.

“I had to keep telling myself to breathe. I’m excited, this is awesome. I missed him so much,” said Dillon’s mother, Shelly Repsch.

After three months away from home, Dillon Repsch has one thing on his mind.

“Going to an Eagles game,” said Repsch.

While his flight was just delayed about an hour, others weren’t so lucky.

Bob Bergmaier had time to Uber 40 minutes back to his house, sleep and then make it back for his flight to Boca Raton.

“Feeling great, holiday spirit is there. We are ready to go,” said Bergmaier.

Another family traveled all the way from New Jersey to fly out of Philadelphia due to costs.

“We’re going to Disney World. Christmas Day, it’s supposed to be 70 degrees, so we’re looking forward to that,” said New Jersey resident Jewel Scott-Jones.

If there are any overnight delays or cancellations in Philadelphia, airport workers are prepared to implement its hospitality program.

They have cots and beds in case the wind and rain does not hold up.

“We are prepared to implement our hospitality program. We have complimentary cots,” said airport spokeswoman Dianna Gerade.