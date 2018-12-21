Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Flood warnings have been issued across the Lehigh Valley region as the first official day of winter brings heavy rains to northeastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says the area around Mount Pocono could receive as much as four inches of rain Friday.

Significant stream and river flooding is possible throughout the region, and motorists are urged to avoid low-lying roadways where flooding occurs.

Rain could lessen later in the afternoon as the front moves through.

