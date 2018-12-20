Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — An Air Force veteran who started a GoFundMe page to help fund construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall has already raised millions of dollars.

The crowdsourcing page launched this week by Brian Kolfage has a fundraising goal of $1 billion and had generated more than $4 million in donations as of Thursday morning.

In a statement posted on the page, Kolfage says the wall could be built if everyone who voted for Trump pledged $80 each.

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” Kolfage adds.

He states that his grandparents immigrated to the United State legally as a reason why the wall should be built.

The veteran says has contacted the Trump administration about where to send the funds.

A triple-amputee injured in the Iraq War in 2004, Kolfage went on to serve at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Kolfage did not immediately return a voice message and email seeking comment.

“This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens,” Kolfage says to end his plea for funds for a border wall.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)