PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in North Philadelphia. The incident happened at approximately 6:44 a.m. on the 2200 block of West Huntingdon Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.