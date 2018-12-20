WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Lincoln University basketball players were arrested following an on-campus incident.

The school confirmed several students have been charged as a result of an altercation.

The school posted bond for all of the students involved.

Lincoln University released a statement, reading in part, “In response to alleged thefts among students, an altercation occurred. The group included athletes and a non-athlete. The students chose to press charges against each other. The university will continue to work its due process procedures as well as work with local authorities.”

