EASTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A former student at Lehigh University is accused of poisoning his roommate.

Yukai Yang, 22, will be charged with attempted homicide and related offenses, Northampton County prosecutors announced Thursday.

Authorities say Yang, a chemistry major, sickened his roommate with thallium and possibly other chemicals last spring. Juwan Royal experienced symptoms that included dizziness, shaking and vomiting, and his blood tested positive for thallium.

“Mr. Yang, who is a chemistry major at Lehigh, admitted to purchasing various chemicals through the internet, including thallium, and stated that they were purchased for the intent to harm himself if he did poorly on future exams,” said Northampton District Attorney John Morganelli. “He admitted however to mixing these chemicals in with foods and drinks which were stored in the community refrigerator which was shared by himself and the victim.”

Yang was already facing an ethnic intimidation charge for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti in their dorm room. Royal is black.

Yang, an international student from China, is no longer enrolled at Lehigh, and his student visa has been revoked. His lawyer did not immediately return a phone message Thursday.

