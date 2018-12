Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the scene of a double stabbing in Kensington, that left one person dead. It happened on the 3500 block of Jasper Street just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers found a victim fatally stabbed multiple times in the back of the neck.

Medics rushed another victim, a 53-year-old man, to the hospital. He was stabbed in the chest.

There’s no word on his condition.