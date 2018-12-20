Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans have been worshiping at the shrine of Nick Foles since February. He’s the guy who out-gunned Tom Brady to deliver a Super Bowl more than 50 years in the making.

And since the Eagles beat the Rams on Sunday, the praise has gone next level. And apparently, his teammates have noticed.

Fletcher Cox and Chris Long have built a shrine of Nicky Six.

There’s a picture of him with the Rams, along with his new book “Believe It.”

And don’t overlook the prayer candles with a depiction of Jesus.

Does Saint Nick have another playoff run in him? The Eagles host the Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS3.