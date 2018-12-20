WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV, Nick Foles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans have been worshiping at the shrine of Nick Foles since February. He’s the guy who out-gunned Tom Brady to deliver a Super Bowl more than 50 years in the making.

And since the Eagles beat the Rams on Sunday, the praise has gone next level. And apparently, his teammates have noticed.

Fletcher Cox and Chris Long have built a shrine of Nicky Six.

nick foles shrine 2 Eagles Players Have Created A Locker Room Shrine To Nick Foles

Credit: CBS3

There’s a picture of him with the Rams, along with his new book “Believe It.”

And don’t overlook the prayer candles with a depiction of Jesus.

Does Saint Nick have another playoff run in him? The Eagles host the Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s