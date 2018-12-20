BREAKING:Former Lehigh University Student From China Accused Of Poisoning Roommate
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to spend time with friends and family during the holidays, you might find yourself traveling on a plane surrounded by others. A survey by Genfare reveals the top travel annoyances from a selection of 2,000 Americans who travel at least twice a year.

On average, it takes about three hours before people start to feel uncomfortable during a flight. Leg room factored into this comfort level with 64 percent of survey takers saying it’s OK to remove shoes during a flight while only 20 percent said taking socks off is fine.

Nearly 40 percent of fliers believe that reclining seats should be banned aboard flights and roughly 34 percent need a sleep aid to help them doze while in the air.

When asked which is the most annoying thing to deal with during a flight, 54 percent responded that being kicked in the seat is the worst.

Crying babies ranked number two at 27 percent and body odor was a close third at 26 percent.

The least annoying parts of a flight were bright screens on phones, non-service dogs, and sloppy dressers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s