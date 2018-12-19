Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in University City on Saturday.
He is seen on video driving a white car at a gas station.
The reported sexual assault happened near 30th and Walnut.
The 38-year-old victim told police she was sitting in her car when the man opened her passenger door pointed a gun at her and assaulted her.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.