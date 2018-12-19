Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Popeyes is responsible for the slaughter of millions of chicken each year. PETA took aim at the popular food chain after they released an “Emotional Support Chicken” Tuesday to “provide a good-hearted laugh most need to get through stressful holiday air travel.”

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport can purchase their meal with the special “Emotional Support Chicken” carrier in Terminal C.

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeyes fried chicken and a good laugh,” said Hope Diaz, CMO of Popeyes. “We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version. The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions – one less worry for busy travelers!”

But PETA isn’t laughing.

“#Popeyes is selling boxes of dead ’emotional support chickens’ for the holidays, proving they’re not above mocking mental illness AND animals who died gruesome deaths. This is what the box would look like if it told the truth about what goes into their food,” the organization tweeted on Wednesday.

#Popeyes is selling boxes of dead “emotional support chickens” for the holidays, proving they’re not above mocking mental illness AND animals who died gruesome deaths. This is what the box would look like if it told the truth about what goes into their food 😡 @PopeyesChicken pic.twitter.com/R7J2LABpYw — PETA (@peta) December 19, 2018

