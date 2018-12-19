Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal and university officials say an Alaskan man accused of threatening to bomb Lafayette College in the name of ISIS earlier this year did so over a video game dispute. In May, threats were tweeted that detailed the presence of several bombs around the Easton-based college campus.

Gavin Kastorf, 30, of Anchorage, Alaska, has been charged with willfully making threats and maliciously conveying information to threaten harm by means of explosive. He faces a maximum charge of 10 years in prison, a three-year supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Kastorf was initially arrested on Dec. 12. after submitting to an FBI interview. He is currently detained in Anchorage and was arraigned last Thursday. A detention hearing was held Tuesday.

Officials say the threats against Lafayette College were made after an argument erupted between video gamers who were playing an online game called “Counter Strike.” The game players communicated with each other via Discord, a video gamer chatroom.

To cover his tracks, Kastorf purchased a fake phone from a Russian company and then boasted that he would get away with the threats.

“You are not smarter than us,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain, warning others who believe they can get away with such threats.

At the time of the threat, Lafayette College officials warned those on campus to remain where they were and those planning to visit to stay away as an investigation was conducted.

An extensive room-to-room search yielded no hazardous materials, but officials still postponed finals and advised students to use on-campus services if they needed assistance due to the distressing event.

Kastorf will be transported to Philadelphia for further hearings in the future.