By Cleve Bryan

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Dreams are coming true for some veterans at a nursing home in Cumberland County.

When it comes to the true meaning of Christmas, it’s all about love. And Wednesday, residents at Vineland’s Veteran Memorial Home received a lot of love.

For the 8th year, Boscov’s and the Second Wind Dreams Foundation partnered up to shower gifts upon the 300 residents.

80E51E932DA045829E9134632903F08A Dreams Coming True For Some Veterans In South Jersey

Credit: CBS3

“It’s tremendous, we have many Christmas parties during the season but this is probably our biggest,” said Allyson Bailey, CEO at the Vineland veterans home.

Santa helped hand out presents and made sure each vet felt cared about and appreciated.

The real gift givers here are the customers and staff at Boscov’s in Millville. Right after Veterans Day, they put out a Christmas tree in the store with tags asking for gifts and people are eager to buy those presents for our veterans.

For some, Christmas can be a time of sadness, missing loved ones. But today just about every veteran had a smile.

