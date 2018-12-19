Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating some disturbing messages with a connection to Strath Haven High School. One was a hate-filled letter and the other was an upsetting photo of what appears to be two students in white hoods.

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District Superintendent Lisa Palmer says the two people pictured wearing KKK-style hoods over their heads are believed to be high school students.

The photo was posted to Snapchat on Tuesday, outraging students and the community. In addition to the social media post, there was a hateful letter urging minority families to leave the area or they will “kill you and your kiddos.”

The people in the picture were allegedly walking around the community posting the note on doors.

“It’s horrible what they did,” said student Elliot Kurz. “We talked about it in class. They probably didn’t mean it, but they just wanted attention.”

No one in the picture has been officially identified by the school. Palmer says the investigation where the pictures originated from is ongoing.

“It concerns me on so many levels because it’s not at all representative of the community that is Wallingford-Swarthmore,” said Palmer. “I love the community, it’s a very inclusive community and this is something that I just don’t understand.”

There was a protest outside the high school on Wednesday following the incident.