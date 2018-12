Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A one-year-old is being treated for burns after a rowhome caught fire. The fire broke out Tuesday night on the 5500 block of Broomall Street in Kingsessing.

The fire was quickly placed under control.

No one else was injured. There were also two pet lizards and a dog inside the home. They were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.