Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK CITY (CBS) — A woman from Philadelphia died after receiving a cosmetic butt injection in New York City. According to police, the incident has been deemed a homicide.

On June 17, police responded to a call of an aided female inside 2219 Seward Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed 48-year-old Lesbia Ayala in cardiac arrest.

She was transported to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

4-Hour Standoff Ends With Sword-Wielding Man In Custody In Strawberry Mansion

The cause of death was ruled systematic silicon syndrome due to cosmetic butt injections.

There are no arrests in the ongoing investigation. It is unclear when the procedure took place.