Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion by two armed suspects in the Logan section of the city. It happened on the 5600 block of North Uber Street on Sunday.

Police say a 21-year-old man awoke around 7 a.m. to find two unknown armed men inside his home. The suspects then covered the victim’s head and had him lay on face down on the floor.

The home was ransacked and electronics, including the victim’s phone, were stolen. Police were able to recover the victim’s phone at 22nd and York Streets shortly after.

Security footage captured two men matching the suspects’ descriptions at a Getty Gas mini-mart. When they realized police were there, they ditched the victim’s phone and fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 40 and 50, with a full or partial gray beard. He wore a black leather jacket, light gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a blue baseball cap with an unknown white pattern.

The second suspect is also described as a black man of the same approximate age with a gray goatee, and prescription glasses. He wore a black jacket with a red logo on the front and red stripes on the sleeves, gray-colored sweatpants, gray-colored sneakers, and dark baseball cap with a Nike logo.

Both men were armed with black handguns.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.