ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton Township have identified a man found dead inside a burning car near the Hamilton Mall on Friday night.

Officers responded to a vehicle fire at approximately 5:58 p.m. on the 4400 block of the Black Horse Pike.

When they arrived, the body of 31-year-old Louis Dougherty, of Williamstown was found dead inside the charred vehicle.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.