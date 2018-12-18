Comments
ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton Township have identified a man found dead inside a burning car near the Hamilton Mall on Friday night.
Officers responded to a vehicle fire at approximately 5:58 p.m. on the 4400 block of the Black Horse Pike.
When they arrived, the body of 31-year-old Louis Dougherty, of Williamstown was found dead inside the charred vehicle.
Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 x 1.