Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was caught on video allegedly spray-painting remarks on Meek Mill’s grandmother’s house in the Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia on Monday night.

The Philly rapper shared video of the incident on Twitter Tuesday.

A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged…. the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward! T… https://t.co/ieIA61NUyY — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2018

The video shows a white male spraying graffiti and “referencing white Privileged” symbols or words, according to Mill.

Philadelphia Police are aware of the incident, but a report has not been filed.