PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a toll hike at the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The Delaware River and Bay Authority approved an increase Tuesday to $5 for passenger vehicles and a $2 increase per axle for trucks.

That’s an increase from the current $4 toll.

The hike will take effect March 1.

The commission cited costly, but much-needed, infrastructure repairs.