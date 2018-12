Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Chipotle wants you to wrap your presents like a burrito this holiday season.

The chain is selling limited-edition wrapping paper in two styles — salsa and guacamole.

And if you really want your presents to be burrito-inspired, Chipotle is also selling aluminum foil gift paper.

Each roll will cost you $14.

A whole set, including bows and gift bags, costs $50.