BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after a two-year-old child was found dead on Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the Commons at Fallsington located on Makefield Road where they found the child.

Officials tell CBS3 that the child’s death is suspicious at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.