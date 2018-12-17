Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yuengling is celebrating its 190th anniversary and for the milestone, they are going back in time.

This month, the company will begin releasing a series of five limited-edition commemorative beer cans.

Each month until April, a new can will be in stores and it will show how the company has evolved since their first year in business– which was 1829.

Also, on Jan. 11, you can get a limited edition bourbon barrel reserve beer at their Pottsville brewery.