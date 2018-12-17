  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yuengling is celebrating its 190th anniversary and for the milestone, they are going back in time.

This month, the company will begin releasing a series of five limited-edition commemorative beer cans.

Each month until April, a new can will be in stores and it will show how the company has evolved since their first year in business– which was 1829.

Commemorative Cans altogether Yuengling Celebrates 190th Anniversary With Release Of 5 Limited Edition Cans

Credit: Yuengling

Also, on Jan. 11, you can get a limited edition bourbon barrel reserve beer at their Pottsville brewery.

 

