Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities have made an arrest in Ocean City after they say they busted a prostitution house.

On Dec. 13, authorities executed a search warrant at the L&G Spa located in the 500 block of East 9th Street.

Grace Li, 61, of Ocean City, has been charged with managing a house of prostitution. She has been released pending a court hearing.

If convicted, Li faces up to five years behind bars.