  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles have ditched their underdog masks for ski masks as they set their eyes on a chance at the playoffs.

“Where we are right now, if we want to continue, we gotta go take it. So for us, it’s kinda that season where we’re gonna go steal everything we got—whether it’s the ball, the game, ya know our chance to go play in the postseason. We gotta go take it, so that’s kinda what that ski mask is doing. For us, it’s bringing back that energy,” said Malcolm Jenkins after Sunday night’s game.

Rodney McLeod, another supporter of the ski masks, tweets, “ MASK ON until we get everything we came here for. # #thievery #skimaskseason.”

It was a similar vibe last season before the Birds won the Super Bowl. Led by Lane Johnson and Chris Long, the team embraced their underdog role by wearing dog masks.

dog masks eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Beau Allen #94 and Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates their teams win while wearing a dog masks over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Eagles take on the Texans at home this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s