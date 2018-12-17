Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles have ditched their underdog masks for ski masks as they set their eyes on a chance at the playoffs.

“Where we are right now, if we want to continue, we gotta go take it. So for us, it’s kinda that season where we’re gonna go steal everything we got—whether it’s the ball, the game, ya know our chance to go play in the postseason. We gotta go take it, so that’s kinda what that ski mask is doing. For us, it’s bringing back that energy,” said Malcolm Jenkins after Sunday night’s game.

Rodney McLeod, another supporter of the ski masks, tweets, “ MASK ON until we get everything we came here for. # #thievery #skimaskseason.”

It was a similar vibe last season before the Birds won the Super Bowl. Led by Lane Johnson and Chris Long, the team embraced their underdog role by wearing dog masks.

The Eagles take on the Texans at home this Sunday at 1 p.m.