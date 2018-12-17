  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four Jesuit priests with ties to Philadelphia are on a list of child sex abusers.

The list was released by the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus on Monday night.

The names are Martin Casey and Thomas Pyne who pastored at St. Joseph’s Prep. Arthur Long who pastored at the Gesu School. And John Bellwoar who pastored at St. Joseph’s University.

All four men are dead.

The order says the cases of abuse happened between the 1930s and the 1960s.

 

