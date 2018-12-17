Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey is known for its beaches and one in particular has been honored by the Travel Channel as one of the “Top 10 Best East Coast Beaches.” Acknowledged as “the crown jewel,” Cape May was third on the esteemed list.

It was the only New Jersey beach to make the cut for the list and was named ahead of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and even Southampton.

The first and second places were awarded to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts and East Hampton, New York.

“Cape May, the crown jewel and southernmost point of the Jersey Shore, is dotted with gingerbread Victorian houses and colorful bed and breakfasts. Founded in 1620, this town — the nation’s oldest seashore resort — is one of few places where the sun both rises and sets over the water,” Travel Channel wrote about Cape May.

Cape May was voted the final destination for this year’s CBS3 SummerFest.