PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nativity scene stolen from Philadelphia’s Italian market was returned Sunday afternoon. A man was caught on camera stealing The Holy Family from the scene early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man drive up to the nativity at 900 Montrose Street and unplug the lights before stealing baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph. The suspect carried the replicas back to his car before driving away.

All three missing items were returned Sunday, less than 10 days before Christmas.

Police describe the victim as an unknown white male with a beard, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

“It’s Christmas and this is Christmas,” organizer Cookie Ciliberti said. “We don’t really do a big tree on 9th Street. We’ve always done the Nativity. We’re probably one of the only streets in Philadelphia that puts a Nativity up and nobody’s tree is bothered but it always seems to be a problem with our Nativity and that’s why it’s heartbreaking to spend all that time. If you don’t like it, don’t look at it. There’s no reason to vandalize and steal it.”