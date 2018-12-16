Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA riders, rejoice. SEPTA’s new and improved Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday.

SEPTA says the new schedules will focus on “weekday service improvements and are designed to improve on-time performance and service reliability.”

Weekend rail services will not change as part of the new schedule.

The new release includes schedule changes to all Regional Rail train departure times except for Cynwyd, Medai/Elwyn and Wilmington/Newark.

Significant adjustments were made to service patterns on the Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown and Trenton Lines, according to SEPTA.

The new patterns are part of SEPTA’s ongoing efforts to adjust Regional Rail service to best serve costumer needs.

Check out the full list of changes here.