PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins has been fined $12,500 for comments he made following the Eagles’ crushing loss to the Cowboys last Sunday. But he’s turned that negative into a huge positive.

Jenkins was fined for suggesting NFL review officials “should lay off the bottle” after the Eagles were seemingly robbed of possession after forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff. Replays showed a clear Cowboys’ fumble, but even with a handful of Eagles shown laying on top of the ball, it was ruled that the Eagles did not have clear possession, handing the ball back to the Cowboys.

Jenkins wasn’t too happy with that ruling, clearly, but he’s ready to move on.

Fans established a GoFundMe to pay Jenkins’ fine, but the safety suggested an alternative use for fans’ money.

.@Eagles fans I appreciate all of the support. I don’t need Gofundme pages and all that. But if you wanna help let’s raise DOUBLE what I was fined by the @nfl for my charity! @TheMJFoundation DONTATE HERE: https://t.co/YUjOepaAgK #FlyEaglesFly #Givingback — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 15, 2018

Jenkins urged fans to skip the GoFundMe and donate to The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, which is committed to youth development in under-served communities. Jenkins was hoping to raise double his fine. Donate to Jenkins’ foundation here.

