PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Federal officials charged a man in Alaska with threatening to attack Lafayette College earlier this year. In May, someone wrote on Twitter that they had set up several bombs around the Easton campus.

Authorities conducted a room by room search and found nothing.

Federal authorities plan to hold a news conference at the college on Wednesday to share more details about the arrest.