PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bad year just got worse for Facebook. Facebook could be facing a multi-billion dollar fine over multiple failures to protect user privacy.

The Irish Data Protection Commission oversees Facebook's compliance with European law and is now looking into reports of multiple data breaches.

It hasn’t been a good year for the social media giant.

Facebook Reveals Bug Exposed 6.8 Million Users’ Photos

News of the inquiry came just as Facebook announced that it had exposed photos of nearly seven million users.

In September, hackers also accessed the personal information of tens of millions of users.