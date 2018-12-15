Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in University City say a woman was alleged raped at gunpoint inside her own car after leaving a party early Saturday. The alleged rape happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the 3100 block of Walnut Street.

The victim had left a party and was looking through her purse while inside of her car, police say. It was at this point a man entered the vehicle with a gun and then raped her, officials add.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-years-old, with a goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and had a large build according to police.

He fled in an unknown direction after the assault and the victim called 911.

Police are still investigating.