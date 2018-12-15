  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The SugarHouse Casino has bragging rights for being first in Philadelphia when it comes to sports betting. After two days of test runs, regular operations at the casino’s sportsbook began Saturday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m to commence the historic operation.

Pennsylvania is now one of seven states where sports betting is legal.

The United States Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting in May.

