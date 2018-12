Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was injured Saturday night after being pinned against her patrol car by a stolen U-Haul van, authorities say.

The incident happened on West Sedgley and Ridge Avenues in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

The officer was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition and she is expected to be treated and released.

The suspect is in custody.