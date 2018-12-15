Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It’s official. After some uncertainty, the injury report from the Eagles confirms that Nick Foles will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Carson Wentz is out due to a stress injury to his back.

It’s possible that Wentz could miss the rest of the season, however, he won’t need surgery and the injury will heal on its own.

“If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there’s no risk of anything further,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

Foles hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games this season after finishing third in the NFL MVP voting last year. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent).

Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)